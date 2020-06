Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets. Bright open concept dining room, with sunken living boasts fireplace and walkout to private balcony. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, new counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in unit! Enjoy attached one car garage and access to the community pool, tennis/basketball courts and tot lots. Conveniently located near shopping and public transportation. Strong rental history a must. Easy online application. Move-in ready. Please call 301.887.3430 to schedule a showing.



