3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, MD
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7515 PICNIC WOODS ROAD
7515 Picnic Woods Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2112 sqft
Sits on 1 ac with awesome views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Garage and plenty of drive way space. Basement is finished. Garden is ready for planting . Chickens are welcome and the coop and run are waiting on some new tenants also..
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1439 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier
2527 Emerson Drive
2527 Emerson Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2340 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM - 3 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN WHITTIER NEIGHBORHOOD W/ LOTS OF AMENITIES, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN. LOTS OF LIGHT & LIVING SPACE. MASTER W/ SITTING ROOM AND 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. VIEW OF MTNS ON DECK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
627 Biggs Ave
627 Biggs Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2302 sqft
Frederick, MD - This is an adorable 3 bedroom FIRST LEVEL APARTMENT ONLY in single family home has new carpet and fresh paint. Shared laundry room & HVAC. Close to Ft.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1313 Scheer St
1313 Scheer St, Brunswick, MD
Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking and quartz counters.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
138 E 5TH STREET
138 East 5th Street, Frederick, MD
End unit townhouse in downtown Frederick. 3-4 bedrooms with den and bonus room in attic. 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Parking in the back of the house. Across from City Park. Walking distance to downtown Frederick, many restaurants & shops, and MARC.
1 of 92
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4910 SMALL GAINS WAY
4910 Small Gains Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4910 SMALL GAINS WAY in Ballenger Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE
1216 Lander Creek Drive, Brunswick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
Ideal location in sought after Brunswick Crossing! Townhome sits close to access to everything. The first floor boasts hardwood throughout and a large, open family room with a bump out.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2651 TAULTON LANE
2651 Taulton Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautifully Custom built brand new home.
1 of 83
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
729 E D STREET
729 East D Street, Brunswick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3240 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom apartment available for rent in Brunswick. This home features an open floor plan, ample storage space in basement, high ceilings and good sized bedrooms. Call today to schedule a tour.
