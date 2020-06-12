/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, MD
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
968 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
826 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Whittier
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Whittier
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A
2500 Catoctin Court, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views.
1405 Key Pkwy # 302
1405 Key Parkway, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
861 sqft
Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer.
1316 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
1316 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Available in July! Cozy three level townhouses minutes to 270/70! Close to Fort Detrick and shopping. This home features two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, front entry garage, a deck and yard. Owner pays trash, water and sewer. Tenant occupied.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1047 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Waterford
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
641 sqft
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Downtown Frederick
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
