Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlboro Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
8 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1154 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14282 HAMPSHIRE HALL COURT
14282 Hampshire Hall Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
THE VILLAGES OF MARLBOROUGH - Nice 2-level condo located in Hampshire Hall section features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closets, fireplace, single car garage, walk-out balcony off of dining/living room, walk-out porch from Owner's
Results within 1 mile of Marlboro Village

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14118 Silver Teal Way
14118 Silver Teal Way, Brock Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2340 sqft
Available August 1st. Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community with a garage. Fully renovated a couple of years ago from top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5319 GREENWICH CIRCLE
5319 Greenwich Circle, Westphalia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Be the first to occupy this fabulous new construction townhome in the convenient Westphalia Towne Center.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10244 PRINCE PL #21-T3
10244 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Tenants-Run to see this lovely remodeled 2 bdrm/2FB condo near Largo Town Ctr, PG Comm Coll, THe Metro, and much much more! Brand new HWFs, Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the unit, dual terrace, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1302 PENNINGTON LANE
1302 Pennington Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level for rent! Large, fully fenced backyard. Deck and screened porch overlook backyard. Upper and lower level family room. One car garage with interior entry to lower level. Convenient to Ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings suspended until August 1st. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE
7208 Purple Avens Avenue, Rosaryville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1310 sqft
Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking .

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13220 FOX BOW DRIVE
13220 Fox Bow Drive, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1186 sqft
luxury 2BR, 2BA condo in Cameron Grove 55+ community. Features: (Resort Center with game room, pool table, tennis court, TV, bar, loungearea, fitness center w/sauna, pool, aerobic room, exercise equipment, Outdoor Rec center inc, pool area, golf.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
71 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Coral Hills
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
120 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
City Guide for Marlboro Village, MD

Marlboro Village could have very well been known as "Marlborough Village" if not for a postal clerk who didn't like the look of the "ugh" at the end of the original name. He omitted the offending letters when he made the rubber postage stamp, and the unofficial spelling eventually stuck.

Located in Prince George's County, Marlboro Village began as a part of the town of Upper Marlboro. It separated in 2010, taking much of Upper Marlboro's residential property with it. The town is bounded by the 202 to the east, Route 4 to the south and the western branch of the Patuxent River to the West. It features horse farms, luxury estates, single-unit homes and apartments, all within 3.9 square miles. Marlboro Village lies on the edge of the sprawling DC Metro Area, putting you within 20 minutes of the big city to the west as well as the Chesapeake Bay to the east. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marlboro Village, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marlboro Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

