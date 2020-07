Greens at Hilton Run.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance business center

Enjoy an impressive selection of floor plans and amenities, nestled in the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The community features twelve floor plans with one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Upon selecting your ideal floor plan, you will benefit from a notable range of appointments and finishes, such as newly renovated kitchens with black appliances, full-size in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and sleek hardwood plank flooring in wet areas. You can also take advantage of two resort-style swimming pools, tennis and volleyball courts, a modern fitness facility, and picnic areas.The neighborhood is great for commuters with easy access to US Route 235, US Route 4, and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. You'll be surrounded by great shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Major employers include BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, PSI PAX, Inc., Smartronix, Inc., and DynCorp International. There are also multiple parks and outdoor recreation areas,