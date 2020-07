Amenities

SINGLETREE--Immaculate rambler in the heart of Leonardtown. Near hospital, schools, churches, shopping and all the "town" activities throughout the year. Breakfast area. Upgraded S/S appliances; separate DR; Gas FP; Fenced rear yard backs to trees for privacy. NO PETS; No Smokers:--Do Not Ask. Available for showing after July 1, 2020. Occupancy: Available August 1, 2020. Use link below for application:https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=41490-garrett-court-leonardtown-md-20650-slaany