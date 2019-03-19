Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Close to ICC - Pack your bags! This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is a short drive to the ICC! The main level features a large eat-in kitchen with a pass-thru window to the open dining room! Also find, a large sunken living room off the dining room, with sliding glass door. This takes you to the large deck backing the woods!



Upstairs, relax in your master bedroom with private bath! There are 2 additional good-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom as well! The lower level offers a large open area with a sliding glass door leading to the back yard. A full size washer dryer are also located next to the laundry sink in the lower level.



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.



Lease Terms

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Months Security Deposit Required

*Cats and dogs are accepted on a case by case basis ($50/month in rent per pet + $750 in pet deposit)

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities

*Min 12 month lease



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click 11 Long Green Ct" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button.



(RLNE4630978)