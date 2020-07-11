223 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with move-in specials
Langley Park, Maryland -- the census-designated place that grew from nothing more than a 28-room mansion to an area with a population of nearly 19,000 residents!
Although Langley Park has what was named the most dangerous intersection in all of Maryland for pedestrians, the area is attracting the attention of countless organizations across the country interested in the international flavor of the one-mile area. Community groups have also taken interest, and they're often working on ways to make the area better. Fortunately, when considering that dangerous intersection, these concerns include pedestrian safety. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Langley Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Langley Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.