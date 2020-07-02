7403 17TH AVENUE

Amenities

Location...location...location! Hyattsville/Takoma Park is it! Spacious, semi-detached brick home for rent. Freshly painted, updated and move in ready. Lots of natural light! Gleaming real hardwood floors throughout. Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full sized washer and dryer. Full, walk out basement with carpeted rec room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the energy efficiency of updated HVAC, hot water heater and windows. Fully fenced backyard with patio and personal shed. Private driveway. Close proximity to University of MD and quick commute to DC. Minutes to Takoma Langley Transit Center. Surrounded by lots of shops, restaurants and speciality stores. Make this your home for the New Year! Lease this month and get 1 month rent FREE!