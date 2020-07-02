All apartments in Langley Park
Location

7403 17th Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location...location...location! Hyattsville/Takoma Park is it! Spacious, semi-detached brick home for rent. Freshly painted, updated and move in ready. Lots of natural light! Gleaming real hardwood floors throughout. Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full sized washer and dryer. Full, walk out basement with carpeted rec room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the energy efficiency of updated HVAC, hot water heater and windows. Fully fenced backyard with patio and personal shed. Private driveway. Close proximity to University of MD and quick commute to DC. Minutes to Takoma Langley Transit Center. Surrounded by lots of shops, restaurants and speciality stores. Make this your home for the New Year! Lease this month and get 1 month rent FREE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have any available units?
7403 17TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 7403 17TH AVENUE have?
Some of 7403 17TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 17TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7403 17TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 17TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7403 17TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Langley Park.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7403 17TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 17TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7403 17TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7403 17TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 17TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 17TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7403 17TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

