apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:30 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
814 Woods Rd
814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1136 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Shore
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2787 sqft
Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466 Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large finished basement
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
305 Addisson Dr
305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2289 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
851 De Franceaux Harbor
851 De Franceaux Hbr, Riviera Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Comfortable Neighborhood, Great View, Boat Launch, Fishing Pier
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
332 TERNWING DR
332 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AUGUST 1! COME SEE THIS RECENTLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME!PLENTY OF PARKING! BROADNECK SCHOOL DISTRICT! PROPERTY SHOWS VERY WELL! EASY ACCESS TO 50! FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSINALLY CLEANED!MULTI YEAR RENTAL OPTION! 1 LEVEL
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
7936 HOLLY ROAD
7936 Holly Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2156 sqft
Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
328 ROSSLARE DRIVE
328 Rosslare Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 ROSSLARE DRIVE in Arnold. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
184 CAMPUS GREEN DRIVE
184 Campus Green Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2550 sqft
Beautiful, updated single family home featuring three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large lower level family room, one car garage and generous fenced yard.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
759 TRENTON AVE
759 Trenton Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
11 HOLLY RD
11 Holly Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Be the the lucky one to live in this completely renovated home. Brand new hardwoods on main level and upper level. Entire house painted. Two car garage entirely dry walled and painted. New roof and gutters. Updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1206 STONEWOOD COURT
1206 Stonewood Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
3BR HOME IN WHISPERING WOODS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**THIS HOME COULD USE AN INTERIOR PAINT JOB (WE WOULD SUPPLY THE PAINT) AND OTHER UPDATES THE OWNER WOULD PREFER NOT TO DO AT THIS TIME, SO IT DOES NOT SHOW
