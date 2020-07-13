250 Apartments for rent in Lake Arbor, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1710 PINECONE COURT
1710 Pine Cone Court, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1416 sqft
Nice 3 level end unit garage townhouse in a great community, Huge deck off kitchen, Walk-out basement to a fenced yard, Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Close to Beltway, Metro, Schools, and Shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Arbor

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10244 PRINCE PL #21-T3
10244 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Tenants-Run to see this lovely remodeled 2 bdrm/2FB condo near Largo Town Ctr, PG Comm Coll, THe Metro, and much much more! Brand new HWFs, Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the unit, dual terrace, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Glenarden
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8702-Hamlin-Street-UNIT-B-Landover-MD-20785-299193060

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.

1 of 10

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Arbor
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
71 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
28 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:36pm
19 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
City Guide for Lake Arbor, MD

If you like jazz, you'll love Lake Arbor! This community is home to the famous Lake Arbor Jazz Festival every summer. It attracts major names in the world of jazz, including Brian Lenair, Marcus Young and the Afro Bop Alliance. If you like to groove in the sunshine, make your way over here.

Lake Arbor is a census-designated place (CDP) that covers just over three square miles. The tiny town was originally founded in the 1970s as a planned community, after an earlier attempt to build a housing development on the land went bankrupt. It incorporates Northampton Lake in the south east of the town and Lake Largo in the south west. The town is located in Prince George's County, a half-hour drive from Washington, DC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Arbor, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Arbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

