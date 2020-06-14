87 Apartments for rent in Lake Arbor, MD with garage
If you like jazz, you'll love Lake Arbor! This community is home to the famous Lake Arbor Jazz Festival every summer. It attracts major names in the world of jazz, including Brian Lenair, Marcus Young and the Afro Bop Alliance. If you like to groove in the sunshine, make your way over here.
Lake Arbor is a census-designated place (CDP) that covers just over three square miles. The tiny town was originally founded in the 1970s as a planned community, after an earlier attempt to build a housing development on the land went bankrupt. It incorporates Northampton Lake in the south east of the town and Lake Largo in the south west. The town is located in Prince George's County, a half-hour drive from Washington, DC. See more
Lake Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.