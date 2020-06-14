Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Lake Arbor, MD with garage

Lake Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1710 PINECONE COURT
1710 Pine Cone Court, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1416 sqft
Nice 3 level end unit garage townhouse in a great community, Huge deck off kitchen, Walk-out basement to a fenced yard, Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Close to Beltway, Metro, Schools, and Shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Arbor

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE MAY MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.

1 of 10

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Arbor
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Arbor
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Trinidad - Langston
19 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,567
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Lake Arbor, MD

If you like jazz, you'll love Lake Arbor! This community is home to the famous Lake Arbor Jazz Festival every summer. It attracts major names in the world of jazz, including Brian Lenair, Marcus Young and the Afro Bop Alliance. If you like to groove in the sunshine, make your way over here.

Lake Arbor is a census-designated place (CDP) that covers just over three square miles. The tiny town was originally founded in the 1970s as a planned community, after an earlier attempt to build a housing development on the land went bankrupt. It incorporates Northampton Lake in the south east of the town and Lake Largo in the south west. The town is located in Prince George's County, a half-hour drive from Washington, DC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Arbor, MD

Lake Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

