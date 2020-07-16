Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Joppatowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
509 BARKSDALE DRIVE
509 Barksdale Road, Joppatowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom rancher! Hardwood floors, Stone fireplace, Master Bathroom, Large fenced yard with a shed, and Wide doorways for accessibility. Conveniently located by I-95 and shopping centers. Available for move in September 1. Tenant Occupied.

1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3314 sqft
55 and older community Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in
Results within 1 mile of Joppatowne

1 Unit Available
1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY
1733 Fountain Rock Way, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
882 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath, 2-level condo in Edgewood, Harford County. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, convenient location. Move-in ready. Income reviewed, credit flexible w/ higher deposit. Voucher considered.

1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced
Results within 5 miles of Joppatowne
Verified

26 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

$
19 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,448
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.

1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.

1 Unit Available
2608 Laurel Bush Road
2608 Laurel Bush Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
2608 Laurel Bush Road Available 07/20/20 ABINGDON - LAUREL VALLEY - AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 Beautiful single family home in Abingdon. ONLY 3 YEARS OLD !!!! Great location close to shopping / schools / recreation / I95 4 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
5049 CAMEO TERRACE
5049 Cameo Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2031 sqft
STUNNING town home located in Honeygo Village * FEATURES Include: 4 Bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Joppatowne
Verified

$
306 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

19 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

2 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

5 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Verified

5 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 Unit Available
10 Duchess Court
10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level.

1 Unit Available
Bel Air
232 CROCKER DR #C
232 Crocker Dr, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Meticulous 2 bedroom condo available for you to move in . Upgraded stainless appliances, 2 year old washer & dryer, new slider, new bathroom cabinet getting installed. Nice community with trees, sidewalks and green space.
City Guide for Joppatowne, MD

Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.

Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Joppatowne, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Joppatowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

