43 Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD with hardwood floors
Joppatowne's sister city is the city of Kant, located in eastern Europe in Kyrgyzstan, which sits due east of Bishkek - the capital of the KyrgyzRepublic (Kyrgyzstan). This geographical location has caused Kant and Joppatowne to become "sisters" as both are located in the same proximity to their capitals.
Joppatowne itself is unincorporated - a commuter or "bedroom" community, which is located in Maryland in HarfordCounty. The census-designated place or CDP was founded in the early part of the 60s as a PUD, or planned unit development. A PUD makes use of a number of uses of land, all which are combined as one subdivision. Initiated in the 50s, PUDs follow the concept of master planned communities - integrating homes, retail centers, recreational facilities, and industrial parks all in one locale. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Joppatowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.