This is the quiet OASIS you've been waiting for! Tucked away in a WATER ACCESS neighborhood, welcome home to 14 Mattawoman Court. This lovely home features 3 BD | 1.5 BA + a den/office, WATER VIEWS, and a fully finished basement. Enjoy a daily ride on the nearby bike trails or rent a canoe for a light mid-day paddle! AMENITIES GALORE! Pets are welcomed (case-by-case) ~ 2 reserved parking spaces. 24HR notice required. Available on 12/09