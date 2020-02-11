136 CHARLES PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Beautiful end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main level includes a living room, dining room, kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, and a full bathroom. The upper level features 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom with a walk in closet and full hallway bathroom. The basement level has two additional bonus rooms/optional bedrooms or office, and laundry area with washer and dryer. Walk outside to a large backyard with a storage shed and picnic table. This home comes with two assigned parking spaces and is ideally situated close to major commuter routes, Indian Head Naval station, bike and walking trails, and much more. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in. All potential tenants 18 years of age and older must complete the online application via https://www.allegiantpropertymgmt.com/online-application . There is a $45 application fee.