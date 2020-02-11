All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM

136 CHARLES PLACE

136 Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

136 Charles Place, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Beautiful end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main level includes a living room, dining room, kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, and a full bathroom. The upper level features 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom with a walk in closet and full hallway bathroom. The basement level has two additional bonus rooms/optional bedrooms or office, and laundry area with washer and dryer. Walk outside to a large backyard with a storage shed and picnic table. This home comes with two assigned parking spaces and is ideally situated close to major commuter routes, Indian Head Naval station, bike and walking trails, and much more. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in. All potential tenants 18 years of age and older must complete the online application via https://www.allegiantpropertymgmt.com/online-application . There is a $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

