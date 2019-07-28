Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10202 Lariston Ln Available 09/01/19 Special Property with Amazing Indoor & Outdoor Spaces! All Landscaping Included! - Words will not do this home justice. Inside and out, this is a really special house. On the inside you'll be "wowed" by the large renovated kitchen, new sunroom, sprawling lower level with bedroom and bathroom, with renovated bathrooms throughout! The outside features an oversize deck, patio and large yard. The best part is that full landscaping services are included in the rent, saving you thousands of dollars, hours of labor, or both.



You should really come see this house.



To schedule a time, email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease / 36 month maximum

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Renter's insurance required

Resident responsible for utilities



(RLNE5045093)