Amenities
10202 Lariston Ln Available 09/01/19 Special Property with Amazing Indoor & Outdoor Spaces! All Landscaping Included! - Words will not do this home justice. Inside and out, this is a really special house. On the inside you'll be "wowed" by the large renovated kitchen, new sunroom, sprawling lower level with bedroom and bathroom, with renovated bathrooms throughout! The outside features an oversize deck, patio and large yard. The best part is that full landscaping services are included in the rent, saving you thousands of dollars, hours of labor, or both.
You should really come see this house.
To schedule a time, email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com
Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease / 36 month maximum
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Renter's insurance required
Resident responsible for utilities
(RLNE5045093)