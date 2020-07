Amenities

This beautiful four (4) bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Roberts Field has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, a fenced in backyard, a finished basement, fresh paint, newer carpet for only $2200 per month. Hurry this will not last long!! $50 per applicant application fee