171 Apartments for rent in Glenarden, MD with garage

Glenarden, MD, got its start in 1919 when a man named W. R. Smith purchased some properties where the town now stands. He must have been pretty nice (or had pretty nice land) because the area was incorporated as a town just 20 years later.

The town of Glenarden covers a little over a single square mile and is home to 6,000 people (according to 2010 census data), so it couldn't exactly be called a bustling metropolis. However, if you're looking to live in a small community where everyone knows your name, then this is the place to be. Should you ever get bored of small-town life, you only have to travel around 12 miles and you'll be in the center of Washington, D.C. See more