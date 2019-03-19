Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glenarden, MD
/
1506 7TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 7TH STREET
1506 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1506 7th Street, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely Single Family Home in Great Location! Renovated home. Well Kept and Move in Ready. Amazing Lot, with Spacious Back yard. New Siding and Roof. Close to Major Highways and Public Transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 7TH STREET have any available units?
1506 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenarden, MD
.
Is 1506 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1506 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1506 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenarden
.
Does 1506 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1506 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1506 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
