227 Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glassmanor apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
6 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
20 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
142 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
76 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
31 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
17 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
4 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
23 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,813
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
23 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
25 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
64 Units Available
Navy Yard
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1220 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
31 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
29 Units Available
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
112 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,480
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
19 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glassmanor, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glassmanor apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glassmanor apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

