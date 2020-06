Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Highland House West offers modern, sophisticated apartments in the heart of Chevy Chase. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, separate dining rooms and private balconies fit any lifestyle, giving you a home that matches your needs. The landscaped courtyard and spectacular rooftop pool were made for entertaining and relaxing. SPECIAL:Apply and move in by Nov. 30 and get December month rent FREE!