128 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD with garages

Forest Glen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 Unit Available
2126 DARCY GREEN PLACE
2126 Darcy Green, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1954 sqft
Charming and large TH in desired location with 2 car garage parking, main level family room, table space kitchen, open floor plan, deck and much more. Walk to METRO, close to shopping, restaurants, Down Town Silver Spring and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,707
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
822 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,511
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,420
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,568
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1093 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
North Kensington
2891 Findley Road - 1
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
2546 sqft
Large 3 level end unit townhome. Washer and dryer remain in home. Off Street parking and 2 car garage. This home is wonderful!
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
60 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$992
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,356
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
18 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1188 sqft
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,538
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
26 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
27 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,598
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
11 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,661
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1024 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
30 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
15 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
9 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,420
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
921 sqft
Located in downtown Washington D.C. in the Van Ness-Forest Hills neighborhood. Luxury studio and one-bedroom apartments includes nine-foot ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym and tennis courts.
24 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1121 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
24 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
17 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
City Guide for Forest Glen, MD

Forest Glen is home to the Forest Glen Annex, a US Army installation. The annex was camped on by Jubal Early and his Confederate Troops in 1864 before going through several other incarnations. The land has held a casino and hotel, a finishing school, and a women's college before becoming part of the Walter Reed General Hospital in 1942. Here, wounded veterans were helped by services including prosthetics and therapeutic art before the Army left the area in 1977.

Part of the larger census-designated place (CDP) of Silver Spring, Forest Glen is a CDP with a population of 6,582. The official area boundaries are unclear, but the US Census Bureau designates Forest Glen as covering 1.3 square miles. Silver Springs and Forest Glen sit inside Montgomery County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Forest Glen, MD

Forest Glen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

