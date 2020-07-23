128 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD with garages
Forest Glen is home to the Forest Glen Annex, a US Army installation. The annex was camped on by Jubal Early and his Confederate Troops in 1864 before going through several other incarnations. The land has held a casino and hotel, a finishing school, and a women's college before becoming part of the Walter Reed General Hospital in 1942. Here, wounded veterans were helped by services including prosthetics and therapeutic art before the Army left the area in 1977.
Part of the larger census-designated place (CDP) of Silver Spring, Forest Glen is a CDP with a population of 6,582. The official area boundaries are unclear, but the US Census Bureau designates Forest Glen as covering 1.3 square miles. Silver Springs and Forest Glen sit inside Montgomery County. See more
Forest Glen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.