9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities

Move in Ready! 2 level Condo Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walkout back, kitchen. Windows replaced 2018, Storm door replaced June 2019. Easy access to I-495, Forest Glen Metro, downtown Silver Spring and Rock Creek Park. Extra storage. No W/D in the unit. Community laundry is around the corner, basement. To apply, please use GCAAR application and submit w/ 2 recent paystubs, copy of ID's and processing fee $25/adult. The processing fee must be in certified funds or money order, payable to Weichert Realtors. The application would not be processed until the fee is delivered to listing agent office. Please contact your realtor for showing.