All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE

9826 Hollow Glen Place · (301) 468-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9826 Hollow Glen Place, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2558B · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in Ready! 2 level Condo Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walkout back, kitchen. Windows replaced 2018, Storm door replaced June 2019. Easy access to I-495, Forest Glen Metro, downtown Silver Spring and Rock Creek Park. Extra storage. No W/D in the unit. Community laundry is around the corner, basement. To apply, please use GCAAR application and submit w/ 2 recent paystubs, copy of ID's and processing fee $25/adult. The processing fee must be in certified funds or money order, payable to Weichert Realtors. The application would not be processed until the fee is delivered to listing agent office. Please contact your realtor for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have any available units?
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity