475 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD with parking

Located just off the Atlantic coast, Ferndale offers the best of two worlds. Ferndale is truly an urban oasis, offering short commutes to nearby cities and an even shorter commute to Maryland’s pristine shoreline.

The average commute time in Ferndale is 25.6 minutes. Most workers drive their cars, but there is public transportation available to those who need it. Because Ferndale is centrally located, getting to work on time isn’t difficult. In fact, most people commute to their jobs, rather than work locally in Ferndale. It’s a short ride to the shore, which is what makes Ferndale such an exclusive neighborhood. People are drawn to the city’s proximity to everything from fine dining to diving in the surf. Living here is very convenient, which is why so many families choose to put down roots in Ferndale. See more