123 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with parking
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 70
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 46
1 of 28
1 of 2
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 41
1 of 66
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 29
Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.
Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average. Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elkridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.