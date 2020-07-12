Apartment List
/
MD
/
elkridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elkridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7908 ELLIS WYATT COURT
7908 Ellis Watt Court, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level Brick Front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5905 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7134 SUSANS PASS
7134 Susans Pass, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2320 sqft
Beautifully appointed end unit town home with a garage that boasts a spacious open floor plan. This home has so much to offer. You will have so many upgrades here. There's a very spacious family room which greets you when you walk into the home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7255 DARBY DOWNS
7255 Darby Downs, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JUNE 20TH, 2020. THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BOASTS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. THIS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO FEATURES 1600 SQ.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7765 VALLEY OAK DRIVE
7765 Valley Oak Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1751 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage. Beautiful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, center island, ceramic flooring and back splash.Hardwood flooring through large living room. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7123 BEAUMONT PLACE
7123 Beaumont Place, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1651 sqft
NEW condo is move in ready. This gorgeous condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Entrance to living area is on ground level. Bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Private one car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7320 HARLOW WAY
7320 Harlow Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2544 sqft
Step into luxury in this stunning 2-level elevator equipped condo town home in Exeter Park, Oxford Square.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7746 PATUXENT OAK CT
7746 Patuxent Oak Court, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Applications received and under review!!! No more showings thanks!- Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bed 2 and 2 half bath Townhome in Howard County!! Great Location that is close to all major routes and highways!! Ready for immediate occupancy, Call an

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6304 HAMPTON PLACE
6304 Hampton Place, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
Watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/dpLSsbTczXE NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS. Good credit and qualifications are a must! No smoking allowed. Seeking long term tenants.

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7451 WIGLEY AVENUE
7451 Wigley Avenue, Jessup, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4922 sqft
Luxury living in over 5,000 sqft of finished living space ! House sit's on over an acre of land. This 5 bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Elkridge, MD

Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.

Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average.  Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elkridge, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elkridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Elkridge 1 BedroomsElkridge 2 BedroomsElkridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElkridge 3 BedroomsElkridge Accessible ApartmentsElkridge Apartments under $1,400
Elkridge Apartments under $1500Elkridge Apartments with BalconyElkridge Apartments with GarageElkridge Apartments with GymElkridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElkridge Apartments with Parking
Elkridge Apartments with PoolElkridge Apartments with Washer-DryerElkridge Cheap PlacesElkridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsElkridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University