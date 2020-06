Amenities

Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level. Unit 0. Due to COVID-19- All APPLICANTS MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION PRIOR TO SHOWING. LONG AND FOSTER WEBSITE- 55.00 APPLICATION FEE. MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME. Available Immediately!