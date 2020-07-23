Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, MD with garages

Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,498
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
18 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,581
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
987 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
13 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,076
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1521 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
141 WEST ST #402
141 West Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Rare Opportunity -Brand New Penthouse Available Downtown Annapolis with Private Terrace! West 141 Condominium, built by Bozzuto, is situated in the Heart of the Annapolis Arts District.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 KIMBERWICKE PL
1840 Kimberwicke Place, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
nice home on super large 6 acre private lot .. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT 1ST FLOOR EXCEPT THE DEN AND POWDER ROOM. , HAS SUPER LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE SITTING ROOM AND LARGE BATHROOM .

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Selby-on-the-Bay
1095 GRANDVIEW DR
1095 Grandview Drive, Mayo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
AVAILABLE TO RENT 9/15/2020 - MAX 12 month lease*** Custom Designed Waterfront Home for On and Off Season***Private 1.8 Acre Lot***Deep Water Pier*** 4 of 5 Boat Slips Available!***15 Minutes to Downtown Annapolis***Easy Commute to D.C.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewater
1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
25 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Odenton
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,656
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,504
1217 sqft
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
5 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3937 Ettrick Court
3937 Ettrick Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1620 sqft
Centrally located WITH a garage! This Prime Location condo in the heart of Bowie will check all of your Must-Haves! The large family room, flooded with light from the windows, balcony, and skylights is perfect for entertaining friends and family, or

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
239 Cypress Creek Rd
239 Cypress Creek Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Severna Park 4 BR 2.5 Bath 2-story house - Property Id: 324840 Located in a water privileged community this 2 story home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
625 Arleigh Rd
625 Arleigh Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Single Family Rancher - 4 BR, 3 bath - Property Id: 318397 This home is located on a corner lot in water privileged Carrollton Manor. 1st floor - open concept living room, kitchen,and dining room all with hardwood flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
261 Ross Landing Rd
261 Ross Landing Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Single Family Split Foyer - 4BR, 3 Bath - Property Id: 317741 Located in a water privilege community this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split foyer house sits on a large corner lot off a private road.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
529 PARK ROAD
529 Park Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2536 sqft
Amazing location for commuters & blue ribbon schools rental available! This spacious colonial located in the beloved Carrollton Manor neighborhood includes an open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached 2-car garage, and an

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2516 STOW CT
2516 Stow Court, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAIL NOW. Stunning 2600sf 4 level garage townhome with custom made countertops, gleaming hardwood floors thru-out, 2 fireplaces, master with super bath, cedar closet, large 4th level loft above master bedroom, family room and fantastic sun room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
937 KINHART COURT
937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Edgewater, MD

Edgewater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

