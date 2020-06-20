All apartments in Easton
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT

7937 Maiden Point Ct · (410) 822-6272
Location

7937 Maiden Point Ct, Easton, MD 21601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 2512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
bocce court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Open-concept two-story home in Easton Village with water views of the Tred Avon River and a deeded, deep water boat slip with lift. 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath main house includes main and upper level guest suites, master suite with private covered balcony, upper level laundry, separate dining room, kitchen with butler's pantry, and family room with gas fireplace. The exterior includes a conditioned 2-car garage with 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment above, screened porch, fenced-in backyard, inground pool with electric cover, full pool bath, extensive hardscaping, irrigation system, and built-in grill with direct propane line. The community features a pool, club house, fitness room, walking trails, a bocci court, kayak launch, and community pier. This property is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Easton, restaurants, theatres, markets, healthcare facilities, and a jet airport. Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have any available units?
7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have?
Some of 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Easton.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT offers parking.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
