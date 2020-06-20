7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Open-concept two-story home in Easton Village with water views of the Tred Avon River and a deeded, deep water boat slip with lift. 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath main house includes main and upper level guest suites, master suite with private covered balcony, upper level laundry, separate dining room, kitchen with butler's pantry, and family room with gas fireplace. The exterior includes a conditioned 2-car garage with 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment above, screened porch, fenced-in backyard, inground pool with electric cover, full pool bath, extensive hardscaping, irrigation system, and built-in grill with direct propane line. The community features a pool, club house, fitness room, walking trails, a bocci court, kayak launch, and community pier. This property is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Easton, restaurants, theatres, markets, healthcare facilities, and a jet airport. Also listed for sale.