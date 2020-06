Amenities

Small Office space in downtown historic Easton. Multi use building with plenty of parking. Great location next to Rise Up Coffee with visibility on Dover St. in historic Easton. Dover St. is a main thoroughfare into Easton with high traffic count. This space is approximately 500 Sq Ft. Owner is willing to assist tennant with new carpet and paint if needed. High speed internet available. Easy to show. Utilities are included in price.