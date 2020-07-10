/
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
26001 BRIGADIER PLACE
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
MUST SEE! EXTREMELY CLEAN! 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH WITH DUAL ENTRY AND DUAL SINKS! UPDATED TILE AND HUGE LINEN CLOSET! KITCHEN HAS NEW SS MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR! DINING ROOM HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN! FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN SHELVES WITH LIGHTS
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
25384 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25384 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2425 sqft
Very special end-unit 4-level townhouse with 3-bedrooms & 2-bathrooms on the 3rd level PLUS another bedroom and full bath on the 4th level! Altogether 4-bedrooms and 5-bathrooms! Hardwood flooring on the main level! Washer and dryer included!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25331 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2560 sqft
* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, &
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
66 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,726
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,312
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12939 Ethel Rose Way
12939 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300 3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13826 Dovekie Ave
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
13826 Dovekie Ave, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8601 CASTLEBAR WAY
8601 Castlebar Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Single Family 4 Bedroom, 2 Full, 2 Half Bath 3 Level Home. Living Room, Dining Room, Table Space Kitchen, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Basement with large Recreation Room, Half Bath, and Large Storage room. Nice Fenced Yard with Patio.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22226 TRENTWORTH WAY
22226 Trentworth Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2566 sqft
IMMACULATE BRICK front 3 level with 3 level bump-out,luxuryTownhouse with all the extras including:Gourmet kitchen w/ Granite/upgraded appliances,Hrdwd floors thruout the house,deck off the family room,Laundry on bdrm level, upgraded master
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22101 BROADWAY AVENUE
22101 Broadway Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Its your opportunity to own builder's former model house. Fully loaded end unit townhouse. never lived in. There is a long list of upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
23021 TIMBER CREEK LANE
23021 Timber Creek Lane, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Split Level Single Family Home in Clarkburg! Wide open living room space off kitchen with LARGE windows! 4 Bedrooms upstairs wth master suite. Office downstairs. Wide brick fireplace in downstairs family room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13201 ASTORIA HILL CT #O
13201 Astoria Hill Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit is conveniently located near I 270, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater etc.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22474 NEWCUT ROAD
22474 Newcut Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1990 sqft
A perfect 10! This Model like Town-home features beautiful stone exterior with open floor plan. Impressive Modern Kitchen with granite counter-tops, Island and SS appliances & wood floors. Huge family room, finished lower level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.
