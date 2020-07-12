Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

144 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Damascus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Last updated July 12
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated July 12
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 12
64 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,726
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12939 Ethel Rose Way
12939 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300 3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12809 DUCK POND DR #114
12809 Duck Pond Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - NEW WOOD FLOORS,. GREAT DECK AND FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING. NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. (RLNE2933238)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8601 CASTLEBAR WAY
8601 Castlebar Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Single Family 4 Bedroom, 2 Full, 2 Half Bath 3 Level Home. Living Room, Dining Room, Table Space Kitchen, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Basement with large Recreation Room, Half Bath, and Large Storage room. Nice Fenced Yard with Patio.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
23600 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
23600 Overlook Park Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Lux rental built by NV Homes. 4 level end unit with rear bump out and brick front&side. Tons of upgrades. 2 car detached garage. Larger than some single family houses. 2 zone HVAC. Maintenance free exterior, brick patio in backyard. Hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12721 York Mill Lane
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
12721 York Mill Ln, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - 3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
22101 BROADWAY AVENUE
22101 Broadway Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Its your opportunity to own builder's former model house. Fully loaded end unit townhouse. never lived in. There is a long list of upgrades.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12644 PIEDMONT TRAIL ROAD
12644 Piedmont Trail Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
2 Car garage! 3 level. 3 bedroom 2.50 bath townhome in the heart of Clarksburg. Lower level family room with garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring the beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, etc.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.
City Guide for Damascus, MD

Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.

With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Damascus, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Damascus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

