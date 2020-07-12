144 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with parking
Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.
With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Damascus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.