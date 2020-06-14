79 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with garage
1 of 37
1 of 28
1 of 46
1 of 34
1 of 39
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 38
1 of 36
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 48
1 of 2
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 28
Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.
With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more
Damascus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.