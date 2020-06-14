79 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with garage

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,939
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8020 HAWKINS CREAMERY ROAD
8020 Hawkins Creamery Road, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
***VERY QUAINT DETACHED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT***ONE GARAGE BAY IS NOW INCLUDED*** STUNNING LOCATION SURROUNDED BY ROLLING HILLS & ACRES OF LOVELY LAND TO WALK AND ENJOY***SEPARATE BUILDING FROM MAIN HOUSE WITH YOUR OWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
19967 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
19967 Dunstable Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
2 Level TH 2 bed 1.5 bath w/ Garage, Quiet Street. Spacious and functional, 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2930 sqft
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1870 sqft
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.

1 of 33

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
20305 WATERS ROW TERRACE
20305 Waters Row Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Large three level townhome with 1 car garage. New carpet, New Paint. Move in ready. Close to I-270 Father Hurley Exit. Close to movie theatre and restaurants. Home shows well. Looking for good credit applicants only. Small dog okay. No cats.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
23037 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23037 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Brick front 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath 3 level spacious townhome, Finished basement with Den and Full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard, 2 Detached Car Garage, HW floor on main level. Beautiful Large kitchen. Great friendly Community with Two Swimming Pools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
City Guide for Damascus, MD

Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.

With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Damascus, MD

Damascus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

