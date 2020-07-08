All apartments in Chillum
Find more places like 2006 VAN BUREN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chillum, MD
/
2006 VAN BUREN STREET
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

2006 VAN BUREN STREET

2006 Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chillum
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2006 Van Buren Street, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
All Brick 3 bedrooms, 2 extra large rooms in basement, plus common area, 1 full size kitchen in basement, laundry room and separate exit. Within walking distance to shops, schools and public transportation. Available December 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have any available units?
2006 VAN BUREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
Is 2006 VAN BUREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2006 VAN BUREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 VAN BUREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET offer parking?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have a pool?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 VAN BUREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 VAN BUREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St
Chillum, MD 20783
Chillum Terrace Apts
621 Sheridan St
Chillum, MD 20783
Highview
7004 Highview Ter
Chillum, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Chillum 1 BedroomsChillum 2 Bedrooms
Chillum Apartments with BalconyChillum Apartments with Parking
Chillum Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America