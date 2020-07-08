2006 VAN BUREN STREET

All Brick 3 bedrooms, 2 extra large rooms in basement, plus common area, 1 full size kitchen in basement, laundry room and separate exit. Within walking distance to shops, schools and public transportation. Available December 1
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
