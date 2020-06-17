All apartments in Chestertown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

211 RICHARD DRIVE

211 Richard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Richard Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher, set amidst flowering shrubs on a quiet street in Byford Heights, offers a country size kitchen, hardwood floors, large backyard and a 1-car attached garage. All within walking distance to everything Chestertown has to offer; Washington College, restaurants, hospital, local shops, new marina and much more. Available immediately. 650+ credit score, background check and income threshold $3,250+/MO required. $30 to apply per person 18+ older living in household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have any available units?
211 RICHARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have?
Some of 211 RICHARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 211 RICHARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
211 RICHARD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 RICHARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 211 RICHARD DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 211 RICHARD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 RICHARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 211 RICHARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 211 RICHARD DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 RICHARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 RICHARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 RICHARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
