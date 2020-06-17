211 RICHARD DRIVE

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher, set amidst flowering shrubs on a quiet street in Byford Heights, offers a country size kitchen, hardwood floors, large backyard and a 1-car attached garage. All within walking distance to everything Chestertown has to offer; Washington College, restaurants, hospital, local shops, new marina and much more. Available immediately. 650+ credit score, background check and income threshold $3,250+/MO required. $30 to apply per person 18+ older living in household.