Prime location Downtown Chestertown! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath historic home has a spacious master suite, original details, gleaming hardwood floors, and is at the end of a quiet, dead end street... you'll be walking distance to the weekly Farmer's Market, shops, restaurants, waterfront, parks & town celebrations. Bonus insider info: the marble counters in the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms were salvaged from the Watergate Hotel in DC!