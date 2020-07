Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fire pit

Newly remodeled one level rambler located on a premium corner lot with fenced in rear yard. Gleaming floors with vaulted ceilings. New appliances with a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Spacious living area with separate dining room. Large master suite with master bathroom. Large deck off dining room for entertaining along with paver patio in the lot, ideal for a fire pit!.