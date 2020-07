Amenities

3 bedrooms upper level and 2 full bath with large deck off kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Lower level has 4th bed and full bath with big corner tub. 2nd kitchen for parties or extra cooking. Fenced yard. Paved drive way with turn around. All you need is here. Community has beaches, clubhouse, basketball and baseball feilds