Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water. This is a second floor apartment. The garage is not included. Occupancy is limited to two people, due to the septic system. No pets.