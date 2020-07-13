/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
440 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carney, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
906 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Dendron Ct
34 Dendron Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Spacious condo with pool and tennis court - Property Id: 27636 Beautiful property located near shopping, schools and public transportation. 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, full basement, central air and heat. Peaceful location with friendly neighbors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
141 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Briarcliff Road
1804 Briarcliff Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
1804 Briarcliff Road Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville - Well maintained SFH in Parkville boasts mature landscaping and a fully fenced yard with a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining! The main level offers an open living space and
Results within 5 miles of Carney
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Lake Walker
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,094
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1195 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,264
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Similar Pages
Carney Apartments with GymCarney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarney Apartments with ParkingCarney Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD