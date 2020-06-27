2429 Woodcroft Rd

Amenities
3 bedroom Renovated Rancher in Parkville - Property Id: 221166
Renovated Rancher in lovely Neighborhood in Carney, 3 BR, Master Suite feat. Cathedral ceilings/Bath. Open Chef Kitchen w/ custom layout, white cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash, LED lighting, SS appliances, eng. Hardwood wide plank floors in common area, ceramic tile, large rear yard w/ fire pit/sitting area. New furnace, HWH, 2 full bath, ceramic tile in kitchen/bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221166
Property Id 221166
(RLNE5534478)