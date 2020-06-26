All apartments in Carney
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

13 Tottenham Ct

13 Tottenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Tottenham Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End of Group Townhome, located in Parkville, MD. This fully renovated home features updated kitchen, equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet and counter space, hardwood flooring on the main level and basement, master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, storage shed and a lovely huge fenced in yard! Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Tottenham Ct have any available units?
13 Tottenham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 13 Tottenham Ct have?
Some of 13 Tottenham Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Tottenham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13 Tottenham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Tottenham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Tottenham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct offer parking?
No, 13 Tottenham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Tottenham Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct have a pool?
No, 13 Tottenham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct have accessible units?
No, 13 Tottenham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Tottenham Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Tottenham Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Tottenham Ct has units with air conditioning.
