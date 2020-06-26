13 Tottenham Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End of Group Townhome, located in Parkville, MD. This fully renovated home features updated kitchen, equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet and counter space, hardwood flooring on the main level and basement, master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, storage shed and a lovely huge fenced in yard! Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*