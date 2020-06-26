13 Tottenham Ct

Amenities
End of Group Townhome, located in Parkville, MD. This fully renovated home features updated kitchen, equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet and counter space, hardwood flooring on the main level and basement, master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, storage shed and a lovely huge fenced in yard! Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*