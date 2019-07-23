46380 LORE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room bbq/grill hot tub

Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs. Home boasts soaring two story foyer, formal dining room with tray ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of table space, double ovens, and tons of cabinet storage. Two story family room with fireplace, huge florida sun room filled with windows and equipped with a hot tub. Lovely master bedroom with private master bath. Master bath has double sinks with a third vanity, third sink, soaking tub with separate shower. Uppler level: two bedrooms with jack and jill bath plus large common area. Basement: bedroom, two bonus rooms, kitchenette, full bath, open area for living room, media, or game room. Home rests on private one acre lot. **Also listed for sale. See MLS MDSM150596