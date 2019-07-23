All apartments in California
California, MD
46380 LORE COURT
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:48 PM

46380 LORE COURT

46380 Lore Court · (703) 297-4251
Location

46380 Lore Court, California, MD 20653

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs. Home boasts soaring two story foyer, formal dining room with tray ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of table space, double ovens, and tons of cabinet storage. Two story family room with fireplace, huge florida sun room filled with windows and equipped with a hot tub. Lovely master bedroom with private master bath. Master bath has double sinks with a third vanity, third sink, soaking tub with separate shower. Uppler level: two bedrooms with jack and jill bath plus large common area. Basement: bedroom, two bonus rooms, kitchenette, full bath, open area for living room, media, or game room. Home rests on private one acre lot. **Also listed for sale. See MLS MDSM150596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46380 LORE COURT have any available units?
46380 LORE COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46380 LORE COURT have?
Some of 46380 LORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46380 LORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
46380 LORE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46380 LORE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 46380 LORE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in California.
Does 46380 LORE COURT offer parking?
No, 46380 LORE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 46380 LORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46380 LORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46380 LORE COURT have a pool?
No, 46380 LORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 46380 LORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 46380 LORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 46380 LORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46380 LORE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 46380 LORE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 46380 LORE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
