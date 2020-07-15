/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brunswick, MD
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1313 Scheer St
1313 Scheer St, Brunswick, MD
Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking and quartz counters.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE
1216 Lander Creek Drive, Brunswick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
Ideal location in sought after Brunswick Crossing! Townhome sits close to access to everything. The first floor boasts hardwood throughout and a large, open family room with a bump out.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
729 E D STREET
729 East D Street, Brunswick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3240 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom apartment available for rent in Brunswick. This home features an open floor plan, ample storage space in basement, high ceilings and good sized bedrooms. Call today to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
415 W POTOMAC STREET
415 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, MD
RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY.. or JUST RENT Call for details (30 ) 537-6848 .PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK RENT.LARGE SINGLE HOUSE in AWESOME LOCATION. NEAR MARC TRAIN. CARPET LESS THAN ONE YEAR. 3/4 LARGE BEDROOMS . TABLE SPACE KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH & PATIO .
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
40993 Redwing Song Lane,
40993 Redwing Song Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3250 sqft
Beautiful Country Home to Sublet, Lovettsville, Loudoun County, VA Ideal home for an individual or family wanting to live in a community, close to Nature.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
2651 TAULTON LANE
2651 Taulton Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautifully Custom built brand new home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
3908 LANDER ROAD
3908 Lander Road, Frederick County, MD
Beautiful rancher in Jefferson features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen w/dining area, laundry room, full finished basement, attached 2 car garage and yard. Close to 340 exit and within miles of restaurants and stores.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
38 HOUSER DRIVE
38 Houser Drive, Lovettsville, VA
Available late July/early August. LOVELY & SPACIOUS 4 BDRM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON CORNER LOT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HDWD FLOORS. GOURMET KIT BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERS,CENTER ISLAND COOKTOP & BREAKFAST BAR, DBL WALL OVEN. SUNNY MORNING ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Brunswick
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Raspberry Falls
41453 Fox Creek Lane
41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
7515 PICNIC WOODS ROAD
7515 Picnic Woods Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2112 sqft
Sits on 1 ac with awesome views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Garage and plenty of drive way space. Basement is finished. Garden is ready for planting . Chickens are welcome and the coop and run are waiting on some new tenants also..
Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
5213 MOUNTVILLE RD
5213 Mountville Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Country living with privacy, and plenty of room for a garden or outdoor family fun. The large attached garage with room for up to 3 cars.This home has been well maintained and is freshly painted.
