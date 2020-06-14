Apartment List
/
MA
/
worcester
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

Finding an apartment in Worcester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Webster Square
1 Unit Available
1511 Main St # CPH3
1511 Main Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burncoat
1 Unit Available
273 Burncoat St
273 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1702 sqft
3 Beds 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Crown Hill-Piedmont
1 Unit Available
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call
Results within 5 miles of Worcester

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2 Williamsburg Court
2 Williamsburg Court, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Avail 7/1/20. No undergrads. s near by. Easy access to major routes 9, 20, 290 & 140. Tufts Cummings School of Vet Medicine nearby. Convenient to major shopping centers including Lakeway Commons, restaurants, entertainment & more.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
13 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
176 Maple
176 Maple Avenue, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$740
400 sqft
Check out this efficiency studio style apartment - Available now! Features new wall to wall carpet, bright clean interior, updated bathroom and new slider to your own personal patio area.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Michael Ln
57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2004 sqft
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366 Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured .

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Worcester, MA

Finding an apartment in Worcester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorcester 3 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with BalconyWorcester Apartments with GarageWorcester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorcester Apartments with Parking
Worcester Apartments with PoolWorcester Apartments with Washer-DryerWorcester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College