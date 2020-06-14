Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winchester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
7 Conant Rd.
7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1580 sqft
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas,
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Watertown West End
8 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neighborhood Nine
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,010
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
City Guide for Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Winchester, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winchester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

