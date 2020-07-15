AL
/
MA
/
winchester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA with garages

Winchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However,... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wedgemere
32 Cambridge Street
32 Cambridge Street, Winchester, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2092 sqft
Looking to move to Winchester? This beautiful move in ready home, is the perfect fit for you! Come see this charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch just a short drive to the highly acclaimed Ambrose Elementary School, Winchester Boat Club
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
24 Century Street
24 Century Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
52 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,254
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
16 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
24 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,710
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,968
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,068
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
201 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
36 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
47 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,215
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,505
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,345
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,490
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
54 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,880
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,468
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,309
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
4 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,600
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
11 Units Available
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,160
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
$
17 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
10 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,313
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,838
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,269
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,140
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
City Guide for Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Winchester, MA

Winchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MASalisbury, MABellingham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winchester Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music