Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance dog park

Our townhomes have been renovated and include brand new stainless steel appliances, stylish new ceramic tile flooring, rich espresso cabinets and beautiful white countertops. Each townhome offers washer and dryer as well as convenient additional attic storage.Our Westborough pet-friendly community offers numerous amenities designed to make your life easier. Take a refreshing swim in our resort-style swimming pool. Maintain a healthy and active lifestyle with our 24-hour fitness center with attached play room to keep your little ones occupied. Shoot some hoops on our basketball court or play a game of tennis on the lighted tennis court. Conveniently located near the junction of route 495 and 9, Windsor Ridge is just a short drive away from the Mass Pike, Route 20, and Route 30 easily taking you to Boston or Worcester. We are also just minutes from the Southboro and Westboro commuter rails.