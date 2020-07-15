/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Concord, MA
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Results within 5 miles of West Concord
Acton
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1165 sqft
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window.
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Downtown Maynard
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
Downtown Maynard
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
Results within 10 miles of West Concord
Piety Corner
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,785
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,156
1472 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1300 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
West End
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,848
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,753
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
West End
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.
399 north Ave.
399 North Avenue, Middlesex County, MA
This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set.
North Lexington
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.
North Lexington
95 Gleason Rd.
95 Gleason Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95 Gleason Rd. in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Lakeview
13 Lakeview Road, Cochituate, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1361 sqft
Modernized and freshly painted single family house (gut rehabbed in 2013) located in a neighborhood near Dudley Pond. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. Hardwood floors throughout the house on 1st floor.
8 East Rd
8 East Road, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1613 sqft
Showings begin 7/14. Move-in date 9/1. The perfect suburban oasis -- light, bright, tastefully renovated, large level yard -- brimming with character and charm. Move right into this desirable North Wayland neighborhood on a dead end street.
