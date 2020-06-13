Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Oakland St
45 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1400 sqft
Charming Wellesley Hills Rental - Property Id: 289127 Charming 3 Bedroom contemporary house with new kitchen and masterbath. Kitchen and living room are open design.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
42 Edmunds Rd.
42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
4255 sqft
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
67 Oak St
67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
3140 sqft
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Wellesley
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
$
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1439 sqft
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Wellesley
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,691
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Watertown West End
3 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,519
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
City Guide for Wellesley, MA

Wellesley is just 16 miles outside of Boston, so residents get all the big-city advantages from Beantown while also enjoying lush tree-lined streets and restored historical buildings. The big city may be close enough for amenities, but Wellesley might as well be a million miles away because it has a much more relaxed vibe.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wellesley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Once you’ve decided that you want to settle in Wellesley, you’ll need to find a place to live. And you better do your homework, otherwise you might just get hauled right out of town.

It may be a bit easier to find a place in Newton or Natick (both are close by), but Wellesley is a true hot spot, as you'll be able to go into any neighboring town and triumphantly exclaim, "Excuse me, I have to get back to Wellesley." Trust us, the glares are worth it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wellesley, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wellesley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

