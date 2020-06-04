All apartments in Wellesley
Location

42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA 02481

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4255 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
guest suite
internet access
media room
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the pub-like styled basement, third-floor guest suite, workshop, home office and more! Walk-in attic for storage. Beautiful millwork in every room with old-world details like window seats, bow windows, wainscoting, and cabinetry. Traditional charm meets up-to-date efficiency with enterprise-quality CAT 5 and high-speed internet throughout. Quadraphonic sound in media room- large screen TV stays as does TV in master. Library and a dedicated home office allow two people to work from home. 8 miles from Back Bay, with easy access to Route 90. Or, take the 12-minute walk to the Wellesley Hills train station to get the 30-minute ride to Boston. Responsive, experienced landlord/owner wants you to feel at home and make wonderful memories here. Dog friendly and electric fence in place. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have any available units?
42 Edmunds Rd. has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Edmunds Rd. have?
Some of 42 Edmunds Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Edmunds Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Edmunds Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Edmunds Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Edmunds Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. offer parking?
No, 42 Edmunds Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Edmunds Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have a pool?
No, 42 Edmunds Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have accessible units?
No, 42 Edmunds Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Edmunds Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Edmunds Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Edmunds Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
