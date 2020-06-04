42 Edmunds Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry guest suite internet access media room

Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the pub-like styled basement, third-floor guest suite, workshop, home office and more! Walk-in attic for storage. Beautiful millwork in every room with old-world details like window seats, bow windows, wainscoting, and cabinetry. Traditional charm meets up-to-date efficiency with enterprise-quality CAT 5 and high-speed internet throughout. Quadraphonic sound in media room- large screen TV stays as does TV in master. Library and a dedicated home office allow two people to work from home. 8 miles from Back Bay, with easy access to Route 90. Or, take the 12-minute walk to the Wellesley Hills train station to get the 30-minute ride to Boston. Responsive, experienced landlord/owner wants you to feel at home and make wonderful memories here. Dog friendly and electric fence in place. Unfurnished.